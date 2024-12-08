Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas at Missouri

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's showdown between No. 1 Kansas and Missouri.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's showdown between No. 1 Kansas and Missouri.
Jayhawk Slant has learned Grimes is expected to take the job at Wisconsin after one year at KU. Leipold will move fast.
On Friday afternoon, Bill Self said Rylan Griffen should make his return to the court against Missouri on Sunday.
No. 1 Kansas will head to Columbia, Mo., on Sunday to face the Missouri Tigers.
On Friday afternoon, Dajuan Harris met with the media to preview the Missouri game and more.
Running back Sevion Morrison confirmed to Jayhawk Slant on Friday morning he intends to enter the transfer portal.
