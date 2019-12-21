News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 09:52:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 1 Kansas (9-1) and No. 18 Villanova (8-2) are getting ready to tip from the Wells Fargo Center. The Jayhawks, since losing to Duke in the season-opener, have won nine-straight games. Villanova ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}