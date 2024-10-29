Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Washburn

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Bill Self previews Washburn game and more

WATCH: Bill Self previews Washburn game and more

On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media in Lawrence to Preview the Washburn game and more.

 • Shay Wildeboor
What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?

What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?

For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Kansas’ costly miscues add up again in loss to Kansas State

Kansas’ costly miscues add up again in loss to Kansas State

For the second straight season, the Jayhawks lost the Sunflower Showdown that went down to the final drive.

 • Sam Winton
Thoughts after a re-watch of the KSU game and moving forward

Thoughts after a re-watch of the KSU game and moving forward

After re-watching the KSU game here are some thoughts the morning after and the challenges moving forward.

Forums content
 • Jon Kirby
Watch: See reaction from players after the Kansas State game

Watch: See reaction from players after the Kansas State game

The players met with the media after another loss that went down to the final drive. See what the players had to say.

 • Sam Winton

in other news

WATCH: Bill Self previews Washburn game and more

WATCH: Bill Self previews Washburn game and more

On Monday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media in Lawrence to Preview the Washburn game and more.

 • Shay Wildeboor
What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?

What does the latest 2025 JayhawkSlant Hoops Hot Board look like?

For a closer look at the latest 2025 Hoops Hot Board, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Kansas’ costly miscues add up again in loss to Kansas State

Kansas’ costly miscues add up again in loss to Kansas State

For the second straight season, the Jayhawks lost the Sunflower Showdown that went down to the final drive.

 • Sam Winton
Published Oct 29, 2024
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Washburn
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's exhibition contest between No. 1 Kansas and Washburn.

To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.

Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement