Live Game Chat: No. 11 Kansas vs. UCF

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 contest between No. 11 Kansas and UCF.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
Kaden Snyder gave his commitment to the KU staff on Monday. We have a closer look at what this means in our breakdown.
The Jayhawks have landed another one of the state's top prospects. Kaden Snyder talks about his decision to pick KU.
We are gathering reaction from several recruits who attended junior day over the weekend.
Kansas looks to get back on track against UCF on Tuesday night.
Malachi Mills talks about his commitment to Kansas and how he had a connection to the program.
