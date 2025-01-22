Live Game Chat: No. 12/11 Kansas at TCU

No. 12/11 Kansas and TCU are closing in on tipoff from Schollmaier Arena.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
Shortly after No. 9/10 Kansas defeated Kansas State, 84-74, Dajuan Harris and Hunter Dickinson met with the media.
Kansas navigated its first game without KJ Adams, beating Kansas State 84-74 in Allen Fieldhouse.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's Big 12 showdown between No. 9/10 Kansas and Kansas State.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kamden Tatkenhorst from EMAWOnline.com to get his thoughts on today's game.
Bill Self spoke with the media Friday, discussing KJ Adams' injury, previewing Kansas State, and more.
