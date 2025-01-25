Live Game Chat: No. 12 Kansas vs. No. 7 Houston

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 clash between No. 12 Kansas and No. 7 Houston.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
To hear what Bill Self, AJ Storr, and Shakeel Moore had to say after KU's big road win at TCU, come inside.
Trailing by 14 points in the first half, No. 12/11 Kansas rallied to defeat TCU, 74-61 in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.
Nate Sims committed to Kansas on Wednesday night and said he grew up a KU fan.
No. 12/11 Kansas and TCU are closing in on tipoff from Schollmaier Arena.
