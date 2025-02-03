Published Feb 3, 2025
Live Game Chat: No. 16 Kansas vs. No. 8 Iowa State
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 battle between No. 16 Kansas and No. 8 Iowa State.

To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.