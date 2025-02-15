Live Game Chat: No. 17/20 Kansas at Utah

No. 17/20 Kansas and Utah are closing in on tipoff from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
Trey Brown talks about his return trip to KU and being around several committed players.
No. 17/20 Kansas is back out on the road to face Utah on Saturday night.
Brown transfer Nana Owusu-Anane enjoyed his visit to KU earlier in the week, but what's next for the talented big man?
Mason Marden has been to Kansas a couple times, and he plans more visits in the upcoming months.
Bill Self talked about where Kansas stands in a variety of areas before the Jayhawks take a two-game Utah road trip.
Brown transfer Nana Owusu-Anane enjoyed his visit to KU earlier in the week, but what's next for the talented big man?