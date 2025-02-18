Live Game Chat: No. 23 Kansas at BYU

No. 23 Kansas and BYU are closing in on tipoff from the Marriott Center.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
No. 23 Kansas and BYU are closing in on tipoff from the Marriott Center.
To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here.
BYU matched the biggest margin of defeat in the Bill Self era, beating Kansas 91-57 in Provo on Tuesday.
No. 23 Kansas and BYU are closing in on tipoff from the Marriott Center.
No. 23 Kansas faces another tough road test at BYU on Tuesday night.
Gus Corsair has been on campus several times and plans a return visit in the spring. More from the 2027 OL prospect.
We have guests Jason Booker and Kaden Snyder on the show and a lot of discussion about KU basketball and football.
BYU matched the biggest margin of defeat in the Bill Self era, beating Kansas 91-57 in Provo on Tuesday.
No. 23 Kansas and BYU are closing in on tipoff from the Marriott Center.
No. 23 Kansas faces another tough road test at BYU on Tuesday night.