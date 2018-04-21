Kids always love to tell me that they've been in the gym working on their game and body, a lot of times I'm skeptical. In the case of five-star power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, I believe him.

The No. 16 player in the country has bulked up significantly and grown some as he's now carrying a well put together 235 pounds on a near 6-foot-10 body. I was struck by how well that added strength served him fighting around the rim and finishing with strong dunks through contact in a 16 point, five rebound, two block and four steal effort for KC Run GMC.

Robinson has always been a high level rebounder with great hands and nice offensive feel in the lane but he's stretching his game. He hit an 18 footer on one end and then in the second half backed up the improved looking shot by nailing a tough step back 19 footer after losing his initial defender with a crossover.

Bill Self, Bruce Weber and Lon Kruger (plus three assistants at time) were all on hand as were assistants from Notre Dame, Louisville, Wake Forest, Virginia, Iowa and more. Because of where he's from and the fact that his father Lester Earl played at Kansas many have chalked him up to the Jayhawks and they are certainly doing well. But, at this point he's not a done deal to stay at home.