JayhawkSlant - Local recruit Calvin Clements talks about KU offer

“We just talked about school, my grades, he asked about weightlifting, what I've been doing to get stronger for these upcoming football season,” Clements said. “And yeah, he just told me a little bit more about KU, the coaches and the program.”

On the other end of the phone was recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle. He delivered the news an offer was extended to him.

“I was not expecting it,” Clements said. “I got a text from my coach, at around noon noon, and he sent me the contact and he said, ‘Call this number. They want to talk to you.’ And so, yeah, I called them, and they gave me the offer. I was really excited, and it was a great news. It was my first one.”

The Kansas coaches have been picking up the pace on the local recruiting front and one of the most recent offers came from down the street.

Clements is in the 2023 class and is already 6-foot-8, and 265 pounds. There is still a lot more room to develop but he has the body frame college recruiters look for.

“He said everything he'd heard about me from coaches was all good,” he said. “He said he just liked everything he saw in the film. He wasn't disappointed.

“I've been on a steady incline of weight, but I'm planning on slowing down soon and just focusing on the weight room. I think I can definitely get bigger. I don't know how much I have left in me to grow, but I can get stronger.”

Growing up in Lawrence he was happy to get his first offer from the local school.

“It's really motivating,” he said. “I'm really excited. I was really, excited when I heard the news, being able to tell it to my parents. And I have to thank God for everything, and all the natural gifts he's given me. I've grown up watching KU football. It's been in my life.”

Clements said he thought Eargle was joking when he told him he had an offer. He said he immediately told his parents, and they were happy to hear the news.

With his film and projectability as a recruit he will continue to work to get on the radar for other coaches.

“I've had good conversations with my head coach,” he said. “I'm expecting more offers. I'm excited for the future. I'd like to take the sport a long way. I'd like to help it take me into college. I'm expecting more, but also I need to focus on now, focus on working hard right now.”