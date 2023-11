Many recruits said they have seen the gap shut down between Kansas and Kansas State. After watching the Jayhawks up close in their final home game, the comments from prospects in the 2025 and 2026 classes are evident they see KU's trajectory on the way up.

"KU is on the rise fast," said four-star recruit Julian Marks, who just led St. Thomas Aquinas to a state title.

We have more in our Monday recruiting update.

LINK: Local recruits continue to see Kansas football program on the rise