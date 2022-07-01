Logan Brantley commits to Kansas, was sold on his visit

“It was just the small things that Kansas was doing,” he said. “Obviously bringing the cake for my mom and stuff like that and just showing a lot of love. Letting me ride with them in the Ferrari. Just things like that to show they wanted me and that just kind of felt like home. When I got back I just kind of figured out that I was probably going to make the call soon and tell them that I was Jayhawk.”

In a previous interview with Jayhawk Slant, Brantley talked about the staff presenting his mother with a birthday cake on his visit. It was those type of things that added up for the standout from Cherry Creek.

“One thing that stood out is just the players,” Brantley said. “My host, Tommy Dunn and I had a great time with him just meeting all the other players and seeing how they worked together. It just felt really connected and they had that kind of driving mindset that they want a bowl game in a couple years.”

Brantley saw everything he needed to have his decision made. On Friday he announced his commitment to Kansas.

When Logan Brantley went on his official visit to Kansas, he said the coaching staff did the little things and had attention to detail.

When he told Chris Simpson he was ready to commit he got a welcome from the entire staff.

“I'll never forget it,” Brantley said. “Coach Simpson went to the office and all the coaches kind of came out and they were going crazy and clapping and stuff. It was pretty cool just to see how much love they showed. That was definitely dope.”

Brantley is a linebacker who can play a physical game or drop into coverage. On film he demonstrates the ability to do multiple things from his linebacker position.

“Coach Simpson said he really likes my versatility,” he said. “He likes my ability to just play that outside linebacker position, but also on my official visit, how he was talking about how I can also play the wheel position. Being able to be a great tackler, but then also being able to guard that slot and everything. So that was kind of what we went over when we had our meeting when I was up there for my official visit.”

Simpson was a big reason Brantley chose the Jayhawks over schools in the Big 12, Big 10, and Pac 12. A lot of their talks focused on topics outside of football.

“Me and Coach Simpson really have a great relationship right now,” Brantley said. “He's definitely someone I can see as another father figure in my life. Just him coaching me on and off the field. Having that great relationship, we've had talks not even about football. We talk about how I'm doing and stuff. He's a great coach and I definitely can see that being my position coach for the next four years and building the great relationship with him.”

Brantley said his plan was to choose a school in the summer. His first visit was to Washington State followed by Kansas. Now his focus will turn to getting ready for his senior season and taking a break from the recruiting.

“This has always kind of been a plan since the school year,” he said. “I just wanted to be locked in before the season and with all the stress have brings recruiting, I was definitely not wanting to go in the season with that. KU is definitely the right school for me.”