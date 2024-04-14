It has been a long road back, but Logan Brown is happy to be on the field again.

The transfer from Wisconsin saw limited time with nine snaps last year. Things have turned around this spring and he looks to be locking down a spot at left tackle.

"It's been good," Brown said. "You know, I was out early last year with an injury that put me out all season. It's good to be back and playing football again. If you think about it, I haven't played really in about two seasons, so it's just good to get moving again. Been at left tackle every day lately."

Brown is getting familiar with playing left tackle again. After starting as a left tackle he moved to the right side in his last year before transferring to Kansas.

It is all coming back to him.

"It's been different, but it's been okay," he said. "My first three years I played left tackle and left tackle only at Wisconsin. So I played that fourth season at right tackle and then came here and played a little bit of both. So it's like riding a bike."

There were long hours in the training room to return to play and managing his diabetes also played a big factor.

"I mean, it just took discipline, honestly, discipline with my diet," he said. "Many people know I'm a diabetic, so that was very important for me to keep my diabetes in check and just working with the trainers and coaching staff and just doing what was asked of me and do what I could. Good to get back for spring ball."

Brown talked about the offensive line, going against the defensive line in practice, who is providing leadership and much more. Watch everything he had to say in his interview.