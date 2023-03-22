Brown is ranked the number one offensive lineman in the Rivals.com transfer portal rankings. It came down to the connections to the Kansas staff and feeling comfortable with the people in the program.

“It was a big shock,” Brown said. “It was a really big shock to a lot of people. But I knew what I wanted. My fiancé was happy with it. I was happy with it. At the end of the day, that's all that matters.”

The surprising part of his recruiting was the fact he chose Kansas and it happened quickly. And he never wavered after making his decision.

Brown, a former four-star recruit was ranked the sixth-best offensive tackle in the 2019 class. When he decided to leave Wisconsin, he has pick of schools to choose.

When Logan Brown announced he was going in the transfer portal, there were a lot of college coaches who quickly took notice.

He said his grandfather was predicting the commitment to KU before he took his visit.

“Even with my grandfather he's like my best friend,” Brown said. “I talk to him all the time. But before I came on my visit, he was like, ‘I think if I know my grandson, you're going to go to Kansas.’ I was like, ‘Probably, probably.’

“This is where I fit in. I feel I've gotten along well with the teammates here and coaching staff and being myself. I'm comfortable.”

Brown talked about arriving at Kansas for the first time since he committed. One of the main connections he had to the Jayhawks was Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for the football program.

Brown and Gildersleeve attended East Kentwood High in Michigan. That was a relationship that jump-started his relationship along with feeling comfortable with the coaching staff.

“A lot of it was Matt Gildersleeve and my past with him,” Brown said. “We went to the same high school and had the same high school strength coach. So, that played a huge factor into it. I'd say another thing would be the fact that our coaches here are people. I can just go have regular conversations with them. I don't feel nervous going into Coach Leipold's office. It's just another conversation.”

The transition from Wisconsin has been good for Brown, who said the offensive line room is a close group.

“We're all pretty close,” Brown said. “It's pretty fun. That's how every offensive line is, in my opinion. From all the people I know, just through coming up in college football, it's a tight little brotherhood.”

Brown is getting most of his reps at right tackle and Bryce Cabeldue has moved to the left side. He did play left tackle at Tuesday’s practice because Cabeldue had a class. He has not played left tackle since a few snaps against Ohio State.

“Today I played quite a bit of left tackle because Cabeldue had class,” he said. “But other than that, it's been right tackle. It felt like jumping on a bicycle again. After a while, playing left tackle felt good. Definitely a little kinks in there, but it was fun.”