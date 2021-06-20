Logan Lester and Jalil Martin land Kansas offers

This is a big weekend of recruiting for the Kansas staff and Saturday belonged to some of top skill players in Chicago.

There were four visitors on campus and the first two to land back in Chicago were Jalil Martin and Logan Lester from Kenwood High School.

Martin and Lester were both offered by the Kansas staff on their unofficial visit. Logan is being recruited as a wide receiver and Martin is a labeled as an athlete because he can play so many positions on both sides of the ball.

On the visit Lester spent a lot of time with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

“The visit was great,” Lester said. “First off, the wide receiver's coach (Jones), he was amazing. He was real in depth with everything, and he was going over a lot of film. Some college coaches will show you the campus, but they don't talk to you and show you about the real stuff. I learned a lot of things leaving there. I learned a lot of stuff and he taught me things. That really stood out to me.”

Martin also came away impressed with the coaching staff from everyone he met including Matt Gildersleeve, the head of strength and conditioning.

“I had a great time on the visit,” Martin said. “Actually, it was way better than I thought. They have a lot to offer. Some things that stood out to me was the strength and conditioning coach, and their process to develop athletes to be the best they can when they leave after their three to four years.

“Another thing that stood out to me was the coaching staff. The coaching staff is real. They are very, real and they will tell you straight up how things will go, and what I'll get out of their program. I really appreciated that about them.”