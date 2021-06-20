Logan Lester and Jalil Martin land Kansas offers
This is a big weekend of recruiting for the Kansas staff and Saturday belonged to some of top skill players in Chicago.
There were four visitors on campus and the first two to land back in Chicago were Jalil Martin and Logan Lester from Kenwood High School.
Martin and Lester were both offered by the Kansas staff on their unofficial visit. Logan is being recruited as a wide receiver and Martin is a labeled as an athlete because he can play so many positions on both sides of the ball.
On the visit Lester spent a lot of time with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
“The visit was great,” Lester said. “First off, the wide receiver's coach (Jones), he was amazing. He was real in depth with everything, and he was going over a lot of film. Some college coaches will show you the campus, but they don't talk to you and show you about the real stuff. I learned a lot of things leaving there. I learned a lot of stuff and he taught me things. That really stood out to me.”
Martin also came away impressed with the coaching staff from everyone he met including Matt Gildersleeve, the head of strength and conditioning.
“I had a great time on the visit,” Martin said. “Actually, it was way better than I thought. They have a lot to offer. Some things that stood out to me was the strength and conditioning coach, and their process to develop athletes to be the best they can when they leave after their three to four years.
“Another thing that stood out to me was the coaching staff. The coaching staff is real. They are very, real and they will tell you straight up how things will go, and what I'll get out of their program. I really appreciated that about them.”
Martin also had a connection to the Kansas staff before Lance Leipold was hired. Jake Schoonover recruited the Chicago area and was recruiting him long before he arrived at Kansas.
“Coach Schoonie is the first ever coach I came into communication with,” Martin said. “He’s the first ever coach that recruited me and also the first coach to offer me when he was at Bowling Green. Me and him have an amazing relationship.
“I'm glad we never fell out or anything like that, because if we did, I probably wouldn't have gotten in touch with him to get in touch with the rest of the Kansas class.”
The Kansas staff will have a lot of connections to Martin, Lester, and several other players in the Chicago area. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski is the coach who will recruit the area.
Martin, who can play different positions, which makes him attractive to college recruiters, spent time with Jones who was recruiting him as a receiver before the staff change.
“Coach Jones is a good person,” he said. “He talked to all of us when we were in his office. He really told us a lot of good things. He was recruiting me previously as a receiver.”
Lester, is a big target at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and he has been getting a lot of attention at the Power Five level. He liked what he heard about the program and was happy to leave with a scholarship offer.
“Getting the offer was amazing,” Lester said. “I was very grateful because I've been working for a while and to know that these college coaches are noticing me and noticing the work I've been putting in. It's great and I was very, happy.”
Lester continued: “I think the program is going to be good. The coaches, all the new coaches, they seem nice, and they seem like they're on the same page trying to get this program winning, for sure.”
---------------
We will have much more coverage on the weekend visitors and more thoughts from the recruits who visited from the Chicago area.