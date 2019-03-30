In February the Jayhawks got a visit from Jalen Logan-Redding, one of the top prospects in the state of Missouri. The defensive end from Columbia Rock Bridge called his visit to Lawrence one of the best he has been on.

While football always play a big part Logan-Redding has put a big emphasis on finding a school that also offers good academics.

“It was one of the best junior days I've been to so far,” he said. “I really loved it. They broke down your major, they were really academic based, and really focused on your academics when you were. I really liked what they did there. It was a great junior day.”

Logan-Redding took in a lot during the day and spent time around the Kansas coaching staff. That included visiting with Kwahn Drake the defensive line coach and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot.

“I spent the most time with Coach Drake and getting to know him,” Logan-Redding said. “I also talked with D.J. Eliot the defensive coordinator. Really loved those two and there were lots of laughs with them. They're headed in the right direction if they keep doing what they’re doing. They are going to come up from where they were. They will improve their program.”