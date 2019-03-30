Logan-Redding believes KU program headed in right direction
In February the Jayhawks got a visit from Jalen Logan-Redding, one of the top prospects in the state of Missouri. The defensive end from Columbia Rock Bridge called his visit to Lawrence one of the best he has been on.
While football always play a big part Logan-Redding has put a big emphasis on finding a school that also offers good academics.
“It was one of the best junior days I've been to so far,” he said. “I really loved it. They broke down your major, they were really academic based, and really focused on your academics when you were. I really liked what they did there. It was a great junior day.”
Logan-Redding took in a lot during the day and spent time around the Kansas coaching staff. That included visiting with Kwahn Drake the defensive line coach and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot.
“I spent the most time with Coach Drake and getting to know him,” Logan-Redding said. “I also talked with D.J. Eliot the defensive coordinator. Really loved those two and there were lots of laughs with them. They're headed in the right direction if they keep doing what they’re doing. They are going to come up from where they were. They will improve their program.”
One of the key parts of the visit was also meeting with Kansas head coach Les Miles. Logan-Redding said they asked each other a lot of questions and started building their relationship. After meeting with Miles and getting a feel for the program Logan-Redding believes they have the people in place to turn the program around.
“Les Miles is the key to turning the KU program around and with his focus-driven coaching staff surrounding him,” he said. “KU Football is going in the right direction to becoming the next big thing in NCAA football.”
Logan-Redding has visited Kansas, Notre Dame, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. He planned to visit Iowa but couldn’t due to weather. He wants to make more visits in the future to evaluate more schools.
He said he would like to make a decision before his senior year so he can focus on football and not worry about recruiting. One of the big factors in making a final decision will be combining a school’s football program with academics.
“I am looking for a school that has a great education,” he said. “If the education isn't there then I'm not really interested. I will look at graduation rates in the football team and graduation rates in the school. Also, I also want to be comfortable with the school and the coaching staff.”