Logan sees talent with transfers, believes in culture with Leipold

“A lot of the guys are picking up quick,” Logan said of the transfers. “They're flying around and they're making plays. I really think those guys are going to help us this fall. They're picking up things quickly. They're just trying to compete every day. They're trying to help encourage the other guys around them. I'm seeing a lot of improvement and great strides in those guys.”

Kansas safety Kenny Logan believes they can all help based on what he has seen since their arrival on campus.

Players like Craig Young, Kalon Gervin, Lonnie Phelps, and Eriq Gilyard all showed they have the ability to play at a high level at their previous schools.

The Kansas coaches were able to land several players from the transfer portal who are expected to contribute early on defense.

Gervin started several games for Michigan State at cornerback before he made the decision to enter the portal. Logan is familiar with Gervin’s play since the two are in the defensive backfield.

“You see that out of Gervin when we're doing drills,” Logan said. “You see that out of Gervin, when we're in practice, he always trying to encourage everybody to keep going, finish through, hustle off the field. I definitely see all those things that were mentioned about him.”

Watching practice, it does not take long to notice Craig Young who transferred from Ohio State. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds he played a safety position at Ohio State. Most players that size play linebacker, but he has the ability to fit into several spots.

“Craig is a freakish athlete,” Logan said. “Craig can do it all. Craig stands out in many ways. I can't really pinpoint one right now, but Craig is going to be a big help for us.”

Although there are several experienced transfers and players returning, Logan will be looked at as the leader of the defense. Last year he led the Big 12 in tackles and was one of the two most consistent players on defense.

He has always been one of the leaders and that role could expand in 2022.

“I'm taking on a leadership role,” Logan said. “I think that's been asked of me for a couple years now. That's something that I embrace. I'm willing to take that on. I'm willing to help guys grow. I'm willing to still take coaching and learn more too. That's all I'm trying to do this spring is just help guys grow, help myself grow, and just help the team get better.”

The transfer portal quickly grew with over 1,000 players deciding to enter. Logan would have been a hot commodity based on his success at the Big 12 level if he chose that route, but he wanted to stay and help build the program under Lance Leipold.

“Just the way Coach Leipold carries this program I like it,” Logan said. “I like it a lot. I like the direction we're going. I like the people in Lawrence. I like the staff here that we’re working with, the football academics around KU. I just like being in Lawrence. It was no brainer for me to come back and help be a part of something and help finish building this culture.”