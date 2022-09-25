Lonnie Phelps once again got a chance to do his celebration when he comes up with a sack. Phelps sacked Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and did his post-sack signature move in front of a sold-out crowd.

“It felt good,” he said. “I know the crowd felt it, and I know they were waiting on me to get rowdy and yell with the sack and everything like that. I wanted it to happen earlier but as long as it came, it just came, so it was great.”

Phelps now leads the Big 12 in sacks. He said coming out and seeing the stadium full gives the team energy as they moved to 4-0. He arrived at Kansas this year after transferring from Miami, Ohio, where he said they did not get to play in front of big crowds.

“That feels good just seeing a packed house and just seeing everybody coming to root for the team I'm on,” he said. “Because at my other school, we didn't have that many fans that would come out and root for us. But here it’s a packed house. Pack The Booth baby.”

Phelps talks about the team’s 4-0 start and when he knew Daniel Hishaw was going to be a good running back. See what Phelps had to say after the win over Duke.