Lonnie Phelps settling in at fall camp, pushing a new standard

The Kansas defensive tackles are making progressive strides after just one week of fall camp, according to position coach Jim Panagos. The first-year assistant said on Monday there’s plenty of competition within the room and highlighted several contributors surfacing early.

Minutes before, KU head coach Lance Leipold recognized Miami (OH) transfer Lonnie Phelps and his “great motor” that’s been fueling the group – even while nursing a hand and grinding his way back into the mix.

After the program won over Phelps and his family, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt junior was convinced he was up to the challenge of a rebuild.

“This was the first time my parents loved the school and felt like it was a perfect fit,” Phelps said of his recruitment process. “I’ve never been this far from home, so it was lot to adapt to, but my mom said I could do it because where I’m from, I’m a product of my environment.”

When asked, Phelps agreed with both Panagos and Leipold’s impressions of the defensive tackles, saying he’s witnessing the things that were pitched to him during his recruitment.

Phelps said Monday that fellow defensive tackles Caleb Sampson, Jereme Robinson, Malcolm Lee, and Zion Debose for aiding him during the first week of practice.

“They are the ones who really informed me of new things like new moves and develop my thought process on the field because I was never the type of guy to look out or look at wide receivers on the outside or anything. Now, I’m intrigued and looking at everything around my surroundings.”

Phelps transferred to Lawrence in January after earning Second Team All-Mac honors last year before joining the Jayhawks in the spring.