Currently, Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and K.J. Adams, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, have verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

With the early signing period approaching, what might KU's recruiting class look like when all is said and done?

