JayhawkSlant - Looking back at some impressive performances this season

Who: No. 6 Kansas vs. St. Joseph's When: November 27, 2020 Where: Credit Union Arena (Fort Myers, Fla.) The skinny: Having lost to No. 1 Gonzaga a day earlier, Kansas simply couldn't afford to drop to 0-2 with a showdown against No. 20/9 Kentucky (ranking at the time) up next on the schedule. After falling to the Zags on Thanksgiving Day, Kansas rebounded by pounding the Hawks, 94-72. Sophomore guard Christian Braun scored a career-high 30 points and was credited with four steals. Against St. Joseph's, Braun was 10-of-13 from the field, 5-of-8 from behind the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Who: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 20/9 Kentucky When: December 1, 2020 Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.) The skinny: Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Denton, Texas picked the perfect time to have a career night during the State Farm Champions Classic. In a game that wasn't decided until the final seconds, No. 7 Kansas edged No. 20/9 Kentucky, 65-62. Wilson led the way with a career-high 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Offensively, he was 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from behind the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. His layup with 1:38 left in the game put KU up by five points and provided enough separation for Bill Self's squad to sneak past the Wildcats.

Who: No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 8 Creighton When: December 8, 2020 Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.) The skinny: In a game that wasn't decided until the final buzzer sounded, No. 5 Kansas handed No. 8 Creighton its first loss of the season, 73-72. Once again, it was Jalen Wilson that saved the day for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. In all, Wilson scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds against the Bluejays. He shot 8-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from behind the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Wilson drilled a three late in the game, which put Kansas up by three points. However, on the following possession, Wilson fouled Marcus Zegarowski from behind the arc, which opened the door for Creighton to steal one late from Kansas. After hitting the first two free-throws, Zegarowski missed the third attempt and the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Who: No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech When: December 17, 2020 Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas) The skinny: Playing its first true road game of the season, No. 5 Kansas answered the call against No. 14 Texas Tech. In defeating the Red Raiders, the Jayhawks were led by Ochai Agbaji, who scored 23 points and pulled down five rebounds in 34 minutes of action. In leading Kansas past Texas Tech, 58-57, Agbaji connected on 8-of-11 field goals, 4-of-7 shots from behind the arc, and was 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Agbaji gave Kansas the lead for good with 13 seconds left in the game, as Marcus Garrett found him wide-open under the basket on an out-of-bounds play. Jalen Wilson blocked what would have been the game winning shot and, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Jayhawks emerged victorious.