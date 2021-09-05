Looking back on the win over South Dakota, Coastal up next

After re-watching the Jayhawks win over South Dakota I went back over notes and reviewed things I was looking at before the game. One of the notes I had in my 3-2-1 Column was matching the special teams performance of South Dakota. That is one of the strengths of the Coyotes team and it was a crucial part going into the game. The Jayhawks special teams unit did their part to help Lance Leipold open his Kansas coaching career with a win. Kenny Logan had a big return of 83 yards in the fourth quarter. The next time South Dakota kicked off they kept it away from Logan. They kicked it to Luke Grimm, and he had a nice return that set the Jayhawks up at the 36-yard line on the final drive. Jacob Borcila made his only field goal attempt and Tabor Allen had four kickoffs with three ending in touchbacks. The only return was stopped shy of the 25-yard line. Reis Vernon had seven punts with no returns. He averaged 40.1 yards a punt and had two inside the 20. Overall, it was a solid showing on special teams and that is a phase of the game Kansas is going to have to continue to play well.

Arnold celebrated after his game-winning touchdown catch (AP)

Lawrence Arnold came up big after recovering from injury

If there was an unsung hero on offense it might have been Lawrence Arnold. He caught both of the touchdown passes and went into the week with his status for playing time still up in the air. “Lawrence had a heck of a game,” Leipold said. “You know Lawrence hasn’t practiced a ton he was limited up until Tuesday I think. He had a shoulder injury through camp missed a little bit of the early part of camp then came back and was doing well. Leipold continued: “You see the length at the position that he gives. He has athleticism to go make plays, is very confident, and everyone talked to me about him when I got here that he showed flashes last year. He’s just one of the many talented young receivers that we have here in this program that we have to keep developing.” Arnold was not going to miss the first game and wanted to be there for the team. “I was recovering from a shoulder surgery, from last year, and I kind of had little shoulder ache,” he said. “Some of that I knew I was going to play through. It wasn't something that was just going to slow me down. That's really what had happened at practice. But I knew that was something I was going to play through, something I was going to push through, and I would not give up on my team.”

Going for it on fourth down was the right call

The Jayhawks were one-for-three on fourth downs. The biggest fourth down call may have come with a little over 6:00 left in the game. Facing a fourth and one, Jason Bean ran a quarterback sneak and initially looked to get the first down. But after the spot the Jayhawks came up three inches shy of the mark. In fall camp Leipold talked about using analytics and other ways to decide what to do on fourth down. Obviously, there is also the human element that comes into play that a chart can not show you. I believe going for it was the right call. You are clinging to a three-point lead and Leipold is trying to build a culture in his program. It doesn’t matter in the end about the spot or the call. It is about showing your players you believe in them. If Leipold had a chance to do it all over again I don’t think he would change his mind. These situations will go a long in building the program.

Defense looked good, will get tested against Coastal Carolina

The defense was really good. They held Carson Camp to just 98 yards and 10-of-22 on the stat line. Last season Camp ranked in the top 20 in passing yards and completions in FCS. Overall, the run defense was solid outside of giving up runs of 22 and 25 yards. It was a group effort with 22 players getting 10 snaps or more. They used a lot of players and showed their depth. There were 12 players who played on the defensive line. This week will provide a much bigger test on the road at Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina benefitted from super senior rule, a Top 20 team