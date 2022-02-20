Looking Back: Word for word from Self after West Virginia

How valuable was Yesufu:

Self: I thought he played great. Great energy, really guarded, and that steal he made was big. And also, he got a rebound and a push out that was about as good a defensive rebound a little guard can make. So I thought he played great. I was really happy to see it. We needed it. Juan was cramping a little bit, at least that's what they told me, so we needed every minute.

Q: The way that you guys attacked the defensive glass, how did that help you guys on the offensive end?

Self: Well, I hadn't studied it hard enough, how many points we scored and transitioned.



Q: It was 14-6

Self: You can't run unless you rebound. So, there were some times that we did do a good job of rebounding. We didn't run off our defense per se, because we only had five steals, and they didn't turn it over, but we had four steals, they turned over only five times. But defensive rebounding, I thought we did a pretty good job all night long. And I thought Jalen, even though CB and David got defensive rebounds, I thought Jalen got the hardest defensive rebounds. I thought he was really good.



Q: They responded every time you guys would build 9, 10, 12, and they'd cut it down. But you responded every time then, too.

Self: I thought to start the second half, we were not very good. And then we went to David three times and came away with two points. He had an uncontested dunk. They called a foul when he had an uncontested layup, and then he did make two free throws, but then they cut it to two or one; I can't remember exactly. But we did respond. I can't remember what it was. I think it may have been... Was it CB's backdoor dunk that he had that got it back to three. And then that gave us a little bit of breathing room and then we got a stop and went to five. So we kept them in arm's distance for the most part all night.



Q: What'd you think about Dave?

Self: I thought he was great, especially second half. I thought he thought he was great. He rebounded the ball, he scored the ball. We went to him several times in a row when they played small. So yeah, I thought Dave played great. I don't think everybody had a great game. I thought Och and Dave were pretty good, though, everybody else was really solid. And I did think we played pretty tough.



Q: You mentioned being proud of your road record, and this is another road win in conference. How big are those now and how unfamiliar territory is this team creeping in as far as just winning on the road that much?

Self: Well, it's not going to win the league, but it's a good record for most teams. 13-5 in the league's pretty good if you only hold serve at home. I don't know what we are on the road now. I think we've lost twice, but we got two big ones left and they'll both be hard, but we got to focus on K State. We can see the finish line now. Everybody in the league can see the finish line. There's only five games left for us, and four games left, I think, for most of the other teams. And so, you can't take one for granted this time of year.



Q: Those two teams right behind you played at 11:00 today, then you guys have to wait all day to play. Does that stuff matter at this time of year or not really?

Self: I would say it probably should, but I don't think with this group it does much. I'll be honest, I didn't watch either game. I could have watched a little bit of the second game, but I'm superstitious. And when I did watch a little bit, Texas wasn't making any shots, so I figured I'd try it a different way and not watch, and they still didn't make any shots. So that obviously didn't play a factor in the outcome. But Tech is good. Baylor's good. Baylor won handily without Flagler today, and they made it look pretty easy, so two good wins for them. But really, the only reason we need help is, is we don't take care of business. I told our guys that right before we played, and they took care of business.



Q: You call this team clutch? You guys hit big free throws tonight winning on the roads clutch, right?

Self: Yeah. I don't know that I would... I'd say we made some clutch plays tonight, but there's been many times this year where we didn't make some clutch plays. But yeah, I think we were pretty clutch tonight.



Q: Coach, you talk about winning on the road's important now. How big is it winning here in West Virginia? Because it has been a tough place to play.

Self: It has been for us. I'm not saying we have a good record against everybody, but this is without question the worst record we have as far as winning percent. What are we now, like 4-6 or something? So, we've had a hard time here. They've had some good teams and we've had some good matchups and some good games. But yeah, this is one that when you start the season, no matter who you know is going to be a tough one, you can always circle this one for us being a tough one.



Q: You played Mitch over Zach. Was that just an experience thing here?

Self: Yeah, it was. I told Mitch before the game he'd be my first guy off and big. And so I did and it worked out fine. I don't know that there was any serious strategy to go along with it, but it worked out fine.



Q: Coach, how big were the turnovers for you guys and what were you saying to your guys about it?

Self: Well, that's about as poor as you can handle the ball to start the game. I think we had seven turnovers in the first eight minutes or something like that. And they're going to turn you over, but these weren't from pressing, these were just unfortunate turnovers. So, I think we were a little sped up. Ochai made two terrible ones where he lost his balance and tried to skip it and spacing was bad.

But second half, I think we only had four or five and did a much better job. We're playing with one guard, so our team isn't the best ball handling team that you've ever seen at times, but we're better than what we displayed tonight in the first half, and we were better second half.



Q: So the committee said if season ended today, you'd be a #1 seed. Do you put much stock in that?

Self: No, I don’t. I saw that, but I'd rather be one than two or three, I guess. But that doesn't mean anything. There's so much ball left. We've got five and potentially anywhere between. We've got anywhere between six and eight games left, and we could win them off if we play great, or we could lose them off if we don't. So, I'm not putting too much stock in that.