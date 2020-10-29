JayhawkSlant - Lopeti sees strides in OL, hopes to return

Lopeti sees strides in OL, hopes to return
If the Kansas coaches need someone to step in and play anywhere on the offensive line, they can call Adagio Lopeti’s number.
Lopeti has played center, guard, and tackle for the Jayhawks this season and the most recent development came the week of the West Virginia game.
“I just kind of got thrown in at right tackle in the West Virginia game,” Lopeti said. “I played a couple of snaps against Oklahoma State, because our right tackle at the time had to go out for helmet issues so they just needed somebody on the field. I guess Coach Miles just wanted to throw me out there and see how I was doing.”
Lopeti is valuable because of his ability to move into all three spots on the line. Although right tackle is a challenge because it is new, he said the most difficult position is snapping the ball.
“The most difficult position was learning center,” he said. “That was probably the hardest position to play. But after learning how to play center, it kind of opened up my game, because a center knows all the plays. He knows where everything's going to go.”
The offensive line has been inconsistent this year but Lopeti said he is seeing strides they are making. The season is halfway over but the offensive line is showing signs of coming together for the next five games.
They have shifted around several players and apparently have a group they are comfortable with.
“We've definitely stepped up our game,” he said. “Communication is getting better. We finally got the groove that we want, and I think just without spring ball, it's hard to move as a unit. But now after a certain amount of games, we're getting to know how each other plays. Then I think Coach Miles found a good set of guys that are able to work with each other on the field, so that's good for us.”
Lopeti was asked if there was any progress after the Kansas State game.
“Yeah we were just finishing a lot of plays,” he said. “There was a lot of guys on the offensive line finishing the blocks. Even though the score might not show it, there's definitely progress within the offensive line group and every week is getting better and better. So, that's a plus.”
Lopeti arrived two summers ago after being recruited from College of San Mateo. He was recruited from San Mateo with Miles Kendrick and Api Mane. Coming from a junior college he’s starting to learn the system and hopes his future can continue after his senior year.
The NCAA put in a new rule that will allow all seniors to return if things work out for both sides.
“I would like the opportunity to come back,” Lopeti said. “I’d like to get back to some of these games that we lost, personally. And then just elevate my game for the future. Get more feeling for me and just drive and try to be a better player.”