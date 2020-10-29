JayhawkSlant - Lopeti sees strides in OL, hopes to return

If the Kansas coaches need someone to step in and play anywhere on the offensive line, they can call Adagio Lopeti’s number.

Lopeti has played center, guard, and tackle for the Jayhawks this season and the most recent development came the week of the West Virginia game.

“I just kind of got thrown in at right tackle in the West Virginia game,” Lopeti said. “I played a couple of snaps against Oklahoma State, because our right tackle at the time had to go out for helmet issues so they just needed somebody on the field. I guess Coach Miles just wanted to throw me out there and see how I was doing.”

Lopeti is valuable because of his ability to move into all three spots on the line. Although right tackle is a challenge because it is new, he said the most difficult position is snapping the ball.

“The most difficult position was learning center,” he said. “That was probably the hardest position to play. But after learning how to play center, it kind of opened up my game, because a center knows all the plays. He knows where everything's going to go.”

The offensive line has been inconsistent this year but Lopeti said he is seeing strides they are making. The season is halfway over but the offensive line is showing signs of coming together for the next five games.