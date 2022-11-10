Lorezno McCaskill does not have much free time on his hands. The KU linebacker stays just as busy off the field as he does playing football.

McCaskill is an entrepreneur at a young age with a car rental business, a car lot in Louisiana, dog breeding business, a party bus business with his father, and an Air BNB business in Houston.

“We got a lot of things going on,” McCaskill said.

He said he learned a lot of the business traits from his father.

“Even though I was raised by him in the back end once I got in high school and stuff but just seeing him my whole life, having that hustle in him, that drives me,” he said. “I just wanted to have nice things, so I know it takes to have that and the work ethic you need to have. Just as much as I love football, is just as much as I love the business world.”

McCaskill transferred from Louisiana, where he was a second team Sun Belt selection last season. He is starting to get more snaps after arriving late in the summer. He admitted he is not a patient person, but the wait is paying off.

“No, I'm not,” he said when asked if he is a patient person.

“I'm completely honest. That's something that I think as humans, it's hard for us to be patient. Anybody, especially at a younger age, we want something now, now, now, and by my having so much faith in God, you got to learn patience. You have to learn patience. That's something I'm getting better in as I'm getting older and learning.”

McCaskill is originally from Detroit, where the KU football program is starting to build a strong pipeline. He believes it could be just the beginning.

“I think it's huge,” he said. “I think especially this year, having so many Detroit guys that I know. I got kids from my high school that are top recruits that are thinking about coming here. I know Rich (Miller) at King, they have top kids. One has committed already, so it is huge. They're seeing this as a place to come. They're seeing this is not the same Kansas it's been, so I think it'll be a lot more big-time Detroit recruits coming in.”

See more from McCaskill's interview below