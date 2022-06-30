Lorenzo McCaskill ready to help KU turn around program

“Me and Gerv grew up right across the street from each other,” McCaskill said. “We played for the West Side Cubs.”

Since Simpson recruited him out of high school, McCaskill has developed into a legit division one player. In 2020, he finished with 83 tackles. Last year he recorded 84 tackles and was named second team All-Sun Belt.

“Well, I've known him for years,” McCaskill said. “They were my first offer out of high school, so I've always had that connection with him. He even came for a home visit. I've always had that connection with him. I already know what type of guy he was. And lot of my coaches are real good friends with him. There were a lot of connections at KU.”

McCaskill remembered when Simpson did an in-home visit with him and was one of the first coaches to recruit him when he was at Buffalo.

On Thursday Lorenzo McCaskill announced he gave the Jayhawks a verbal commitment. Since Kansas assistant Chris Simpson arrived a year ago, they have been building the pipeline to the Detroit area.

McCaskill recalls his younger days when he started playing football. He gave credit to Gervin’s mother as a reason he picked up football at a young age.

“His mom is the reason I started playing football,” he said. “She got us out in the street and running around the neighborhood and she made us go play football. She's the reason I'm actually in this position. She got me playing football. I don't know if I would even be playing if it wasn't for her.”

He mentioned knowing Marvin Grant who transferred from Purdue after starting every game last season for the Boilermakers, who is also from Detroit.

McCaskill has been part of a turnaround before. At Louisiana they were a .500 program when signed there.

“I’m more than ready to get to Kansas,” he said. “I'm ready to prove myself and I'm ready to prove this program as well that we can win. When I went to Louisiana, they were a losing program as well. And we had some great coaches over there, some great players, and we were able to turn the program around and within a year.

He continued: “I've seen it happen in a year. It doesn't take four or five years to do that. I've seen it happen within a year. Our first year, we went like 7-7, and that following year we went 11-3, then 10-1, then after that, 13-1. I've seen it happen.”

McCaskill had options from teams in the SEC, ACC and other programs. After thinking about his next college destination, he went back to his official visit and what he learned about the coaching staff and players.

“I was just of thinking the way those coaches are, Coach Leipold, Coach Simpson, and they are just good guys,” McCaskill said. “They are really genuine. Every single player said that. I grew up with a lot of the guys that are on the team. I just didn't see a better fit. I've been on a rebuild before, so I know what it takes to rebuild a program. And I've seen it happen, so hopefully we can do that here in my last year.”