“He's like a father-figure to me,” Clayton said of Hull. “I've seen him develop as a coach because we come from the same high school. I'm proud of him. He's coaching on the next level and he’s a great coach. When I need him, he's there for me any time of day.”

The Kansas coaching staff hosted one of the top running backs in the country over the weekend. Ashaad Clayton , also better known as “Shaddie”, made the trip from Louisiana to Kansas.

Hull is a big reason the Jayhawks are on Clayton’s list. And the pipeline Hull has helped establish from Louisiana to Kansas is another one. During the visit Clayton got to see a lot of players he knows from his area.

“I got to see some of my brothers from Louisiana,” Clayton said. “Guys like like Mike, Takulve, Corione, Pooka, Ryan, and all of them. We were hanging out a lot and they made it fun for me.”

Clayton posted a picture of himself and Pooka Williams while the two were spending time with each other on the visit. He said he has a close bond with the Jayhawks standout running back.

“Pooka calls me his blood brother,” Clayton said. “Me and Pooka have a tight bond.”

Another connection for Clayton and Kansas is the fact Les Miles is the head coach. For year Clayton saw Miles coach close to his home when he was at LSU.

“I got respect for Coach Miles,” Clayton said. “I couldn't even take my eyes off him, that's how much respect I got for him. It was just me, him and my mom having a one-on-one and he told my mom straight up that it doesn't get any better than me. Miles is really a cool coach. When you are talking with him, he is easy to understand and so humble.”

There are a lot of ties from Louisiana and Kansas that helps with a recruit like Clayton. The fact there are players and coaches who know the state of Louisiana can make a player coming from 850 miles away feel like home.

“It seems like half of the players that are at Kansas right now are from Louisiana,” Clayton said. “All of us are close. If there was another school I might not feel as comfortable. But they make it comfortable for me. It was like another home. It was like another home up there. When I'm with my Louisiana boys it feels just like we are in Louisiana even if we're in a different state.”

Clayton is rated the nation’s eight best running back and the second overall prospect in Louisiana. He has offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, and a long list of other schools. He said he plans on making on other trips and wants to be thorough in the recruiting process before deciding.

“I really don’t have a timetable,” he said. “Whenever God lets me know, then it's time.”