Lucas Smalls-Allen likes the development of players at Kansas

“I have just been talking to my family, deciding what's best for me, best for my future,” Smalls-Allen said. “And then I chose KU. We chose KU because we knew that was the best option going forward in my life.”

He spoke with his family and four days later he was a Jayhawk.

Smalls-Allen, a defensive tackle from Blessed Trinity Catholic, took his official visit last weekend. After returning home on Sunday he said his decision would come within a couple days. But he needed more time to think about his recruiting.

Kansas closed out summer recruiting with a commitment from Lucas Smalls-Allen . After his announcement it cleaned out the remaining targets in the 2026 class.

Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos started recruiting Smalls-Allen in January. The official visit gave him a chance to spend more time around Panagos and hear more details.

He knew Kansas was the place for him but wanted to take a few days to think everything over.

“I just knew Kansas was the place and they were the best option to develop me into a better man,” he said. “I loved the atmosphere in Lawrence. The culture and everybody's about KU and they really support everything you do. I love the whole staff. They really focus on developing the kids to be better men.”

The phone call to the coaches happened late Thursday evening.

“Oh, the coaches were hyped up,” he said. “My family was very happy. Yes, sir. I called Coach P when I was ready to commit, and then I told him. After that I called Coach Leipold.”

He is currently 6-foot-3, 265 pounds and projects as an interior defensive lineman. In high school he lines up frequently as a defensive end, but his future is on the inside.

“I think I project to playing the three technique or 4i,” Smalls-Allen said. “I can basically play anywhere. You put me anywhere and I will perform.”

The Kansas commitment list stands at 19. That will be the number heading into fall camp as the class is ranked in the Top 30 according to the On3 Industry Rankings.