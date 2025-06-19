Lucas Smalls-Allen will visit Kansas and decide soon after

“I got to know him since he started recruiting me in January,” Small-Allen said. “He came to my school, and we talked. We had a good talk. He's a very honest person and from the East Coast. He's uplifting, and he's a great coach.”

They have one spot left at defensive tackle and Smalls-Allen has been a target of Jim Pangos since the beginning of the year.

This will be the final weekend of the official visit summer season for Kansas, and they hope to close out on a good note. They are hosting one visitor in Lucas Smalls-Allen and hope he completes the high school recruiting on the defensive side.

Panagos told Smalls-Allen how Lance Leipold has turned the Kansas football program around. It comes down to getting the work done on and off the field.

“He is said Kansas is a great program and built off honesty and character,” he said. “He said they have one of the top recruiting classes in 2026. He also said they have one of the highest GPAs in college football. Just a great overall school and program.”

This will be the last official visit before Smalls-Allen decides on his college destination. He is excited to see what the Kansas program has to offer.

“I'm looking forward to everything,” he said. “I'm looking forward to seeing the whole football program. The academics, the dorms, the culture of the team, everything. The coaches, the campus life and all that.”

His most recent official visit was Wake Forest. He was scheduled to visit Colorado State last weekend but canceled that trip.

“I went to Wake Forest and it was a really good visit,” he said. “It is a great school and a great football program.”

Smalls-Allen, from Roswell, Ga., plans to return home after the visit to Kansas and decide on his future. A decision could come soon after his visit.

“I'm going to come back home after my visit and then take like two or three days until I make my decision,” he said.