In his heart, Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., was ready to put an end to his recruitment.

Despite scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and others, Clemence, the No. 31 ranked player in the 2021 class had seen all that he needed to see during his recruitment.

So, early on Monday afternoon, Clemence, a four-star prospect, verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

On Tuesday morning, JayhawkSlant.com reached out to Luke Barnwell, head coach at Sunrise Christian Academy, to get a closer look at how and why Clemence ended up committing to the Jayhawks on Monday.

“Yes, said Luke Barnwell when asked if yesterday was a busy day. “That’s an understatement. I was a little bit surprised because of the timing, but if you consider a few of the things that have happened, as far as the AAU season being in jeopardy, that has rushed a lot of things, from a standpoint of everybody. Now you’ve got more time to be more aggressive and I think they (Kansas staff) were pretty aggressive with Zach over the last few weeks.

“There are no more distractions and not much else going on, so you can really process what’s happening,” he added. “I was a little bit surprised, but in the end, I think the situation created the opportunity for him to do it. Like he said to a lot of people, I think that he’s always kind of envisioned himself maybe being at Kansas, and now that the opportunity arises, why wait?”

While Clemence, the No. 8 ranked power forward in the 2021 class, verbally committed to Kansas on Monday, the groundwork for making the final decision actually began last week. In his mind, playing for Self and the Jayhawks was the only option, but like with any major decisions, Clemence had discussions with those close to him and gave some serious thought about what he envisioned his future looking like after Sunrise Christian Academy.

With all of the pieces of the puzzle in place, Clemence, early on Monday afternoon, made the call to Self and his staff with the good news. It was a call that Clemence, without question, couldn’t wait to make.

“I wouldn’t say that he had made the decision, but last week we had talked through and processed through the conversations that they had been having,” said Barnwell. “You evaluate everything and you evaluate the information and then you process all of that. I knew that Zach was thinking down that road, so when it came out, I wasn’t surprised.

“I was more surprised, a week ago, when we were kind of talking through it,” he added. “We talked through it a few times and he felt like it was the right spot, and I stand with him.”

On the hardwood, there’s absolutely no doubt that Kansas is getting a difference maker in Clemence. Standing 6-foot-10 and weighing 215-pounds, the native of Pleasanton, Texas can score from all three levels.

Clemence, when at his best, can score in the paint, from the elbow, or stretch the defense from behind the arc.



