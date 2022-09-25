As the clock started to wind down and the Jayhawks were on their way to a 4-0 start, the public address announcer asked people not go on the field.

That did not work.

Students rushed the field after the win and some of the sellout crowd went over to the players. Luke Grimm did not see a problem and embraced it.

“It's just a special feeling,” he said. “You’ve got the announcer in the background saying, ‘We expect to win. Don't run on the field.’ And the students are just like, ‘Whatever. We're running on the field.’ So, you know, it's just like you're with your family at that point because it's you just having fun.”

Hear Grimm’s reaction on several topics of the receiver room, playing physical and how the offensive line has played a key role in the offense’s success.