JayhawkSlant - Luke Grimm says freshmen always talk about future

Luke Grimm says freshmen always talk about future
This week Luke Grimm met with the media for the first time since arriving at Kansas. One of the answers he gave will make his wide receivers coach Emmett Jones proud.
Grimm has already made some big plays, but he said his favorite came on a block.
“I think the Iowa State game, and we scored, and I got to block the corner into the safety,” Grimm said. “That was pretty cool, because I thought it was a big hit. It sounded like a big hit on TV. I thought it was cool to see.”
Blocking is something they work on every day in practice. If you want to get on the field on Saturday’s, then that’s one way to help your cause.
“I'd say blocking is more important than catching and running routes because at the end of the day, if we don't move off the line of scrimmage, then we can't do anything,” Grimm said. “So, I think from coming here during fall camp to now, my blocking has gotten a lot better. But I still think I've got plenty of room to improve.”
Grimm has played in five of the eight games and has become a key part of the offense. Over the last three games only Kwamie Lassiter has more targets.
Going back to fall camp Grimm admitted he didn’t expect to be getting this much game action as a true freshman.
“I was kind of leaning towards more special teams at that time and just kind of got in,” he said. “I got in and just made the most of it, and really just having fun with what they give me the ability to do.”
It has been a good feeling to get more involved as the season has progressed.
“Oh, it's been really cool,” Grimm said. “I mean, I'm just doing what I can helping out where I need to. And if someone goes down, it's the next man up. That's all you can do.”
He is tied for the most touchdown catches and one of the best plays he made came last week against TCU. It was a fade route to the corner of the end zone where he had to adjust his body hauling in the pass before he went out of bounds.
“I looked up over my head and I saw the ball and I was like, ‘I’ve got to stop here because the sidelines is somewhere,’” he said. “I just put my arms out and hopefully my feet were in bounds and they ended up being there.”
Grimm is part of a large group of freshmen, who have played this season. The Jayhawks have played 22 freshmen, the most in the conference.
In a way, one might label it a youth movement and Grimm and his teammates talk about it often.
“We've got a group chat with all of us that were in this freshman class and we talk about it every day,” he said. “Every week (we talk) just how we're ready to get better every day, day in and day out, whether that's in the weight room, in the practice facility, or on the football field.”
It could pay off in the future as several young players are gaining experience and learning what it takes to compete in the Big 12.
“Ultimately, we want to win the Big 12 and we want to get to the college football playoff and win as many games as we can within these next three to four years,” Grimm said. “And just have as much fun together as we can.”