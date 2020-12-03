JayhawkSlant - Luke Grimm says freshmen always talk about future

This week Luke Grimm met with the media for the first time since arriving at Kansas. One of the answers he gave will make his wide receivers coach Emmett Jones proud.

Grimm has already made some big plays, but he said his favorite came on a block.

“I think the Iowa State game, and we scored, and I got to block the corner into the safety,” Grimm said. “That was pretty cool, because I thought it was a big hit. It sounded like a big hit on TV. I thought it was cool to see.”

Blocking is something they work on every day in practice. If you want to get on the field on Saturday’s, then that’s one way to help your cause.

“I'd say blocking is more important than catching and running routes because at the end of the day, if we don't move off the line of scrimmage, then we can't do anything,” Grimm said. “So, I think from coming here during fall camp to now, my blocking has gotten a lot better. But I still think I've got plenty of room to improve.”

Grimm has played in five of the eight games and has become a key part of the offense. Over the last three games only Kwamie Lassiter has more targets.

Going back to fall camp Grimm admitted he didn’t expect to be getting this much game action as a true freshman.

“I was kind of leaning towards more special teams at that time and just kind of got in,” he said. “I got in and just made the most of it, and really just having fun with what they give me the ability to do.”