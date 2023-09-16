Over the last couple weeks Lance Leipold has mentioned Luke Grimm as a player they are monitoring on the injured list. But every time Grimm answered the call and played in both games.

Heading into the Nevada game Leipold described Grimm as questionable.

For the third straight week he has been on the trainer’s list, but don’t count him out.

“Oh, I feel good,” Grimm said. “I feel great.”

The key sign for Grimm is what he ate for breakfast coming off a rest day. Sleep and donuts can go a long way to making the bumps and bruises go away.

“Getting to sleep in feels so good because on normal days, I get up and it's 4:45 to 5:20,” Grimm said. “And yesterday I woke up at eight and I woke up and went to Starbucks, got a coffee, and then ate a donut, which normally when I come here, I'm not eating donuts.”