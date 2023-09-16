Luke Grimm says Jalon Daniels like a cheat code from a video game
Over the last couple weeks Lance Leipold has mentioned Luke Grimm as a player they are monitoring on the injured list. But every time Grimm answered the call and played in both games.
Heading into the Nevada game Leipold described Grimm as questionable.
For the third straight week he has been on the trainer’s list, but don’t count him out.
“Oh, I feel good,” Grimm said. “I feel great.”
The key sign for Grimm is what he ate for breakfast coming off a rest day. Sleep and donuts can go a long way to making the bumps and bruises go away.
“Getting to sleep in feels so good because on normal days, I get up and it's 4:45 to 5:20,” Grimm said. “And yesterday I woke up at eight and I woke up and went to Starbucks, got a coffee, and then ate a donut, which normally when I come here, I'm not eating donuts.”
Grimm was part of the biggest play of the game against Illinois when he caught a long pass before the half from Jalon Daniels. It set up a late score that gave the Jayhawks momentum going into the locker room at halftime.
“My first thought process is I got to look at the receivers below me to see if they're coming up the field or down the field to decide what hole I'm going to fit in on the defense,” he said. “And then I looked behind me and there was nothing behind me. So, I was like, I'm just going to go back there and hopefully he throws it.”
Daniels escaped several defenders who flushed him from the pocket, kept the play alive, and found Grimm 48 yards down the field.
Grimm is never surprised watching Daniels make something out of nothing.
“It's like Madden on rookie mode where you just kind of get to outrun the tackles,” he said of Daniels. “That's the only thing I could think of is just playing Madden growing up and playing one of your buddies from across the street, and you just pick the fastest quarterback and you're just sprinting around back there for 20 or seconds.”
