We mentioned Luke Meadows as a candidate to watch when it came to offensive line coaching candidates.

On Friday it was announced he would be the offensive line coach for Les Miles. We knew Miles would take his time and find the right coach at that position. By profession Miles is a line coach. When Miles hired Chip Lindsey from Auburn to be the offensive coordinator the process was in motion to find the line coach.

Meadows wasn’t a hard target to find.

He coached with Lindsey at Southern Miss from 2014-15. During that time their offense broke five school records. In one year their offensive jumped almost 200 yards a game in production.

So, Lindsey helped find a reliable coach that he was already familiar with.

Meadows is coming from Eastern Michigan, a place where wins have been harder to come by than Kansas. The head coach at Eastern Michigan is Chris Creighton who has done a very good job there. When Creighton took over Eastern Michigan was on a 39-125 slide since 2000. Creighton spent time at Ottawa in Kansas before moving on there.

Meadows also coached at Garden City Community College when they won a national title in 2016. Before that he served as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

"His familiarity with Chip and the style offense he wants to run is a huge asset to us as we look to implement the offense with our staff and players," Miles said. "We are excited to have Luke and his family joining us at Kansas."

The fact Meadows comes from a school like Eastern Michigan is a plus. He knows the work it takes to develop players at a place where winning doesn’t come easy. The fact he has coordinator experience is an added bonus.



Recruiting territories haven’t been drawn up yet but his familiarity with the Kansas junior college system and that region could be a landing spot.

I have talked with coaches who are familiar with his work at Garden City, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss. All have described him as a good offensive line coach and someone who has gotten the most of his players.

Meadows is the third coach officially hired by Miles.