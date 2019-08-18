"I feel really good about our depth," he said. "You always want your top guys out there, but we've got good depth, and for me, if we've got guys that can play, I'm going to play them."

But after a spring and over two weeks of fall camp Luke Meadows likes what he has seen from his offensive line and depth they are building.

Gone from last year's offensive line are Dwayne Wallace and Alex Fontana. They started at right guard and center leaving question marks going into he 2019 season.

Meadows believes he has enough depth it could give him the chance to play several different combinations during the season. He used the defensive line as an example, a position where players are rotated often throughout a game.

He doesn't see any reason you can't do that with the offensive line.

"If I can take 10 snaps off of one starter a game in a 12-game season, that's 120 reps he doesn't have to play, Meadows said. "That's a whole game of wear and tear that's not on his body late season. If you can take that off someone's body and you're not taking a huge drop off, you do it because it also keeps those guys in the game."

There is a chance depending on how fall camp plays out the Jayhawks could start three seniors on the line. Meadows isn't afraid to mix in other players and also develop younger players for the future.

"When you're able to do that with young guys, you never get in the situation where you lose all these seniors," Meadows said. "The guys that are coming will take the meaningful reps, and they will know what it's like to be in a game. It just builds on itself. I've also been places where we only had four guys who could play.

"It is hard when you've got to put five guys in the whole game. We've got the numbers, and guys who are buying in to being physical. They're buying in to learning. I think we're in a good spot."