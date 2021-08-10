M.J. Rice: "Kansas is the best place for me"

Early on Tuesday afternoon, M.J. Rice took a giant step forward in his recruitment. In fact, it was the final step for the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. This past weekend, Rice let it be known that he'd be going public with his commitment on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, Rice did just that by verbally committing to Bill Self and Kansas.

“I decided a few days ago,” M.J. Rice told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t make it public, but I decided that Kansas was the spot for me to be. Kansas is the best place for me, because of the environment they have and the vibe that the coaching staff has. They are very loyal and are like a big family.

“Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family,” he added. “I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great.”

Not surprisingly, when Rice informed Self of his decision to attend Kansas, Self couldn’t have been any more excited about the news.

“He (Self) was excited, man,” said Rice. “He was laughing and smiling, which was great to see.” Coach Self, man, he was really excited when I told him my decision.”

Rice, it would appear, is locked in to attend the University of Kansas following his lone season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. For much of his recruitment, the possibility of making the jump to the professional ranks has always been mentioned as a serious option.

However, while talking to JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday, Rice made it perfectly clear that his only focus right now is preparing to be the best player he can be when he arrives in Lawrence next summer.

“Right now, my focus is on Kansas,” said Rice. “I’m going to continue on with my grind and I’m going to continue to get better. I’m focused on going out to Kansas and making an impact on the team.”

Rice, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, was strongly pursued by the likes of Kansas, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and others before giving the nod to Self's squad.

Having recently taken visits to Oklahoma State (6/13/21), Kansas (6/22/21), and Pittsburgh (8/3/21), Self’s squad, when the dust finally settled, was the last team standing in the recruitment of Rice.

For M.J. Rice, a four-star prospect, the journey to today’s announcement was anything but smooth. After stops at Durham (N.C.) Academy and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., Rice will finish up his prep career at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.



