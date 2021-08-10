M.J. Rice: "Kansas is the best place for me"
Early on Tuesday afternoon, M.J. Rice took a giant step forward in his recruitment. In fact, it was the final step for the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. This past weekend, Rice let it be known that he'd be going public with his commitment on Tuesday.
Early on Tuesday afternoon, Rice did just that by verbally committing to Bill Self and Kansas.
“I decided a few days ago,” M.J. Rice told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t make it public, but I decided that Kansas was the spot for me to be. Kansas is the best place for me, because of the environment they have and the vibe that the coaching staff has. They are very loyal and are like a big family.
“Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family,” he added. “I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great.”
Not surprisingly, when Rice informed Self of his decision to attend Kansas, Self couldn’t have been any more excited about the news.
“He (Self) was excited, man,” said Rice. “He was laughing and smiling, which was great to see.” Coach Self, man, he was really excited when I told him my decision.”
Rice, it would appear, is locked in to attend the University of Kansas following his lone season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. For much of his recruitment, the possibility of making the jump to the professional ranks has always been mentioned as a serious option.
However, while talking to JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday, Rice made it perfectly clear that his only focus right now is preparing to be the best player he can be when he arrives in Lawrence next summer.
“Right now, my focus is on Kansas,” said Rice. “I’m going to continue on with my grind and I’m going to continue to get better. I’m focused on going out to Kansas and making an impact on the team.”
Rice, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, was strongly pursued by the likes of Kansas, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and others before giving the nod to Self's squad.
Having recently taken visits to Oklahoma State (6/13/21), Kansas (6/22/21), and Pittsburgh (8/3/21), Self’s squad, when the dust finally settled, was the last team standing in the recruitment of Rice.
For M.J. Rice, a four-star prospect, the journey to today’s announcement was anything but smooth. After stops at Durham (N.C.) Academy and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., Rice will finish up his prep career at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.
During his sophomore year at Durham (N.C.) Prep, Rice tore his ACL in December and missed the rest of the season. His final game of the season took place on December 23, just before the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Ranked No. 20 overall in the country at the time, Rice averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 17 games played.
During his lone season at Oak Hill Academy, Rice, in 26 games, averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Overall, he shot 164-of-315 (52.1%) from the field, 26-of-79 (33%) from behind the arc, and 105-of-140 (75%) from the free-throw line.
Last season, while playing for Head Coach Steve Smith, Rice scored 20 or more points 14 times. He went for 23 and 10 against Virginia Prep Sports Academy, 24 and 2 against Tidewater Prep (VA), 20 and 4 against Vision Academy (NY), 25 and 8 against Legacy Early College (SC), 20 and 7 at La Lumiere (IN), 28 and 9 against iSchool Cougars (TX), 23 and 7 against Wasatch Academy (UT), 22 and 5 at Wasatch Academy (UT), 27 and 2 against La Lumiere (IN), 26 and 8 at Millard North (NE), 25 and 7 against First Elite Prep (NE), 25 and 5 against Franklin Prep (GA), and 23 and 4 against Montverde Academy (FL), and 22 points at Virginia Episcopal (VA).
With Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland, Texas already in the fold, Kansas, earlier today, received a commitment from a player that, without question, has the ability to be a difference-maker during his time at Kansas.
Dick, the No. 37 ranked player in the 2022 class, can score from behind the arc, pull up for the mid-range jumper, or slash to the basket. This past spring and summer, Dick, while playing for KC Run GMC, did an amazing job distributing the basketball and, without question, has made that a strong part of his game.
Ejiofor, the No. 58 ranked player in the 2022 class, made a name for himself at the Nike EYBAL Peach Jam last month. He was a beast scoring in the paint, but his work on the glass and blocking shots was just as impressive.
Rice, who has the ability to be a scorer at all three levels, was one of the most impressive players to take the court during the AAU circuit this past spring and summer. Known for his strength and ability to bully his way to the basket, his game is so much bigger than that.
During a recent event in Alabama, Rice was named “The Finisher” after the event.
“Rice seems almost automatic when it comes to finishing through contact,” said Rob Cassidy and Jamie Shaw. “He gets to the free-throw line at widely impressive clips and has a knack for converting and-ones. His jumper has come along and it’s clear that he spent the last year reshaping his body. The North Carolina-based guard has put in the work to become a more complete player and it’s showing in his play.”
Cassidy, during his time in Alabama, also had this to say about Rice.
One of the day’s most impressive scoring efforts game came at the hands of
"M.J. Rice, who led his Team Loaded squad to a comfortable victory with a 22-point effort that saw the Rivals150 guard knock down a pair of 3-pointers to complement his trademark ability to absorb contact on his way to finishing at the basket. Rice has focused on becoming leaner this offseason and the results show in his physique."
Now, Rice will take the next stage of his development to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.
When Rice does eventually make the move to Kansas, he strongly believes that he’s got plenty to bring to the table in terms of his ability to have an immediate impact early on in his career.
“I’m a competitor,” he said. “I’m a great leader, I’m a great teammate, I’m a great player, and I’m very coachable, I’m very humble, and I always want to win. Whatever it takes for the team to lead them to a championship. I’ll do anything I can, whether that’s speaking, whether it’s defending the best player, being the best teammate and friend no matter what.”
We have released a few different promos this year but this one might be our best offer since we started in 2001.
With football season heating up and basketball right around the corner there is no better time to become a subscriber to Jayhawk Slant.
And now, we are making it easier than ever with a promo to join for a year for less than $2.00 per month.
For just $20.21 you can get a year's subscription to Jayhawk Slant and see our team coverage, recruiting, videos, analysis, and chat with hundreds of KU fans on our message boards. Jayhawk Slant is the largest KU-based subscription site on the internet.
To take advantage of this offer see the details below.
How to get a year subscription for $20.21
Signing up is easy. Just click this link Sign Up for $20.21
When you fill out the form it should automatically enter the code. Make sure the code SLANT2021 is filled in the Promo Code box.
That will automatically knock your yearly price down to $20.21.