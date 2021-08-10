M.J. Rice makes the call for Kansas

Just moments ago, M.J. Rice, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa., verbally committed to Kansas. Rice, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, gave the nod to Bill Self's squad over serious interest from Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and others.

Having recently taken visits to Oklahoma State (6/13/21), Kansas (6/22/21), and Pittsburgh (8/3/21), Self’s squad, when the dust finally settled, was the last team standing in the recruitment of Rice.

During a recent interview with Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director, Rice had this to say about his visit to Kansas and the surrounding community.

"It was good," said Rice. "Man, they treated me like family. At Kansas, they’re all as one. Nobody is bigger than the group. It’s just one big family. They have a great program.

"It’s a small city and everything is close to each other," he added. "That could be a place called home for me. Nothing is too far. Everything is right up the road. I like that.”

Rice, early on Tuesday afternoon, officially became the third member of KU's 2020 recruiting class.

Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., committed to Kansas back on March 3, 2021. On July 1, Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School became the second member and, just moments ago, KU's class grew by one with the addition of Rice.

What type of player is Kansas getting in elite small forward M.J. Rice?

"MJ had has been one of the nation's most productive players in the 2022 class over the past 12 months," said Jamie Shaw, National Basketball Recruiting Analyst. "Standing 6-foot-5, the strong and explosive wing plays with a competitive spirit and when he is locked in he can be a 2-way force.

"Looking at his success at Oak Hill and followed by how he performed on the Adidas circuit with Team Loaded NC, Rice will be in the conversation for a rankings bump during the next update."

JayhawkSlant.com will have much more on M.J. Rice throughout the day.