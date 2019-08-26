News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 16:28:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mady Sissoko talks about upcoming visit to Kansas

Oj96kex20ilqcaaxaudq
Mady Sissoko is scheduled to officially visit Kansas this weekend (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Mady Sissoko, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound center from Wasatch (UT) Academy is scheduled to officially visit the University of Kansas this weekend. Sissoko, the No. 48 ranked player in the 2020 class, h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}