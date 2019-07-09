The Jayhawks are on the board early in the 2021 class by getting a commitment from Majik Rector. The speedy wide receiver from Lancaster High was on the staff’s radar once Emmett Jones landed in Lawrence.

Jones, who came to Kansas from Texas Tech, knew about Rector when he was in middle school.

“I have known him for a long time,” Rector said. “I first met him going into the eighth grade at the Texas Tech camp. That’s how it all started.”

Rector got an offer from Kansas earlier in the year just as his sophomore season was over. After building a relationship with Jones, and thinking about the Kansas program he decided to give them a verbal commitment.

He called Les Miles Tuesday afternoon to tell him he wanted to commit.

“I was surprised how happy they were,” he said. “You could hear a lot of people in the background and Les Miles told them I just committed, and you could hear a lot of people cheering. It was cool.”

Miles and Jones were the main reasons Rector was ready to make his decision. He knows the type of receivers they have coached in the past.

“I thought about the future and I looked at the program and I liked what they have going on,” Rector said. “Bringing in Emmett Jones and Les Miles are two big names. I thought about the players those guys have coached in the past. Coach Jones had Jakeem Grant and Miles had Jarvis Landry. I just felt like I wanted to be part of that.”

Rector is only going into his junior season and already had offers from Kansas, Rutgers, Texas Tech, and Bowling Green. The staff liked his play-making ability at receiver.

“Coach Jones said I can make plays and big-time catches,” he said. “He likes how I can catch short balls and take it to the house. He said he likes how fast I am and my elusiveness.”

Rector will get his first look at the program when he takes an unofficial later this summer. Majik is pronounced- magic.