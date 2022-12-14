Ahmad Nowell , a four-star point guard, is one of the most sought-after backcourt prospects in the 2024 class, as his offers indicate. A well-built guard with defensive upside and driving ability, as well as outside shooting potential, Nowell has all of the projectable traits of a good college guard.

Tennessee: “Coach Rod (Clark) is definitely my guy. Our relationship is good. It’s like a big bro type of thing. He calls and checks up on me and sees how my games go. Tennessee plays hard and they fit my style with ball screens and stuff like that.”

Louisville: “Louisville’s getting off to a bad start, but I have a relationship with a couple people on their coaching staff. They definitely know a lot about the game, which is good, and they can also help me get to the next level.”

Villanova: “Villanova has always had a good culture. ... They always have a good culture. Losing Jay Wright was a bummer, but their head coach now is definitely a great guy.”

Kansas: “Kansas is really good, you know, coming off of what they just did last season. It’s really good, they’ve got a good culture over there and leadership.”