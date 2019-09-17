“It helps when you have really good leaders in that room,” he said. “Cody (Cole), Darrius (Moragne) and JB (Jelani Brown) are in there. I mean they've kept us on track, us younger guys, the transfers and the freshmen.”

Lee said he has looked up to the players who have been in the program for leadership.

The Jayhawks lost a lot of starters and production from last year’s defensive line. They have been a pleasant surprise through three weeks of the season with a lot of new faces.

“It's been a roller coaster the past year coming from junior college and coming off of a medical redshirt,” he said. “My last football game was week four in junior college. Week two was really, emotional for me. Getting back in was a totally different feeling than what I'm used to.”

Lee signed with the Jayhawks out of Iowa Western Community College. He had a lot of college interest, but an injury kept him off the field most of last year. He didn’t play after week four for Iowa Western.

For Malcolm Lee just getting back on the football field has been a good feeling since arriving on campus in June.

To keep improving on his game Lee stays after practice to work on his technique. In two games he has recorded eight tackles, a tackle for a loss, and credited with half a sack from his defensive line spot.

He credits defensive line coach Kwahn Drake with pushing the players to get better every day.

“Coach Drake has done a really good job with us,” Lee said. “He's definitely held us accountable and made sure that we go above and beyond. He doesn't take anything except perfection.”

At Iowa Western Lee played on the edge in a four-man front. This year he has moved inside and is going up against offensive guards. That slight change of position from where he was used to playing is a big adjustment.

“I mean it's only like a foot or two, but it's a different world in there,” he said. “The only times I ever took on double teams was from a tight end. I'm not worried about a double team from a tight end.

“There's all kinds of different blocks, doubles, bump combos, the cutoff, scoops that I never had to deal with. I think I've adjusted pretty, well so far. I still have to kind of train my body and my brain to react to certain things a little bit quicker.”

Arriving early in the summer helped Lee get acclimated to the program. He got a head start working with Zach Woodfin and added good weight in the three months leading up to the season.

“I probably had one of my best summers of conditioning and just strength training that I've ever had so far in my college career,” he said.

One of the biggest factors of the summer was getting to know his teammates he will line up with every day on the defensive line.

“Being able to get around the guys and get to know them and know who I'm playing with and getting to know them as people,” he said. “It forces you to play for the guy next to you. I mean that's a big thing that Coach Miles preaches. When you enjoy the company of the people you're around you'll do a lot. You'll run through a brick wall for your teammates. And I know I'd do that.”