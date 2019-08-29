“It's a new language because new coaches are coming in, but I'm really, really excited about Malik. I think he has the ability to get noticed at the end of the season.”

“He has taken his game to another level,” Meadows said. “He's done a really good job of being coachable and playing with better technique that he wasn't necessarily doing in the spring. Part of that's just learning.

Offensive line coach Luke Meadows has seen Clark make big strides since coaching him in the spring and watching his development heading into the first game.

Clark, along with Hakeem Adeniji, are the two linemen who have locked down a starting spot according to the depth chart released this week.

When you ask the defensive linemen at Kansas who is standing out on the offensive line Mailk Clark is a name that always comes into the conversation.

Meadows is talking about getting post-season honors if he keeps progressing. Clark said Meadows told him the same thing in fall camp.

“He always says I'm a good player, but I need to keep making strides,” Clark said. “He’s talking about having a chance to be All Big 12.”

Clark signed with the Jayhawks out of Warren Easton High in Louisiana where he played for running backs coach Tony Hull. When Hull took the job, Clark was his first recruit.

Last year Clark started 11 games after redshirting the previous season. He came a long way but said his game can get a lot better. Clark said working with Meadows has improved different areas.

“I'd have to say my footwork and my hand placement have improved,” Clark said. “And keeping my eyes on my gap. Just the little things, I wasn't doing as good until he came here. In the running game my second step has improved a lot and my eyes are better in the passing game.”

Clark will be working with a new center this season. Alex Fontana graduated leaving Andru Tovi and Api Mane battling for the job.

“I like the way they communicate,” Clark said. “I think both of them are really tough. I'm really cool with either of them.”

For the last month the Kansas players have been roughing each up other in fall camp. Clark is glad to see game week on the calendar and is ready to compete against players not on his own team.

“That's going to be really nice,” Clark said. “I can't wait until I line up against Indiana State. Fall camp is a tough grind. It's a long grind as well. It does get pretty, old. But you've got to keep going to work on the details.”

The line will be breaking in at least two, new starters but Clark believes they have the make-up to be a quality unit. The success will come down to working on the little things they did in spring football and fall camp.

“This year, I'm expecting us to be really tough,” he said. “We need to keep communicating to each other. I think we can be one of the best O-lines in college this year, if we tune in on the little details.”