“I felt at home again,” Johnson said. “I felt that feeling like I felt the first time. When I was talking to Coach Miles and Coach Jones about the plan they have for me, it just all sounded right. And the next morning I prayed, and God just told me it was the place to be. So, I went ahead that night and made the commitment. I'm a Jayhawk now.”

Johnson said he would announce his decision within a week after his trip to Lawrence. But that changed once he was on campus.

Malik Johnson had already been to Kansas to get a look at the program and meet the coaching staff. On his official visit he said he wanted to see if he felt the same energy.

When Johnson made his commitment it was in front of the visitors while they doing their photo shoot in the locker room. He was front and center and had the stage to himself. All of the recruits got to hear what he had to say.

“They introduced me to everyone and they handed me the microphone,” he said. “I gave a speech and told all the coaches thank you for recruiting me.

“And once I said I committed, everybody just kind of went crazy. I think we had eight other people commit after that. So that's how we started, and everybody went crazy. I was just so emotional, because I remembered all the struggles I went through to get here. I just hugged my mom tight and told her that I loved her.”

Johnson started the recruiting buzz that has been on campus the last 24 hours. The commitment news has been consistently coming in since Friday night.

He built a good relationship with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones over the last couple years.

“It was good being around him again,” Johnson said. “I don't have to beat around the bush when I talk to him. I just talk to him straight up. He knows how to relate to players and how to get along with them and he knows the struggles of being an athlete. He really just made me feel comfortable.”

Johnson was hosted by wide receiver Quan Hampton and met several players on the team. He struck a new friendship with Hampton and could relate since they are both receivers from Texas.

“He took care of me and took me in,” Johnson said of Hampton. “He told me a lot of stuff about college. He told me a lot of things that he went through back at his home. I took his and all the players advice. The players really wanted me and they really welcomed me to the family once I committed. I felt good around him (Quan) and all the players. I felt I could be myself.”