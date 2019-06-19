“I'm looking to see just if I feel the same as I did the first time I came up,” he said. “I felt a lot of new energy going around with the new staff. And as you can see, they're building the 2020 class right now. They've been building that up pretty good, and I'm looking forward to seeing how I fit in the offense, and mainly just enjoying myself. I’m trying to see if this home for me.”

After his first visit he made it clear Kansas was a program high on his list. He has noticed the early success the staff has had in recruiting.

Malik Johnson is ready for a return visit to Kansas. The speedy wide receiver visited campus for a junior day visit in February and will take his official visit this weekend.

One person who makes Johnson feel at home is wide receivers coach Emmett Jones who has been recruiting Johnson for a long time. It dates back to when Jones was at Texas Tech and continued when he took the job at Kansas.

“I'm staying in touch with him often,” Johnson said. “I've known Coach Jones for a while, because my cousin went to Tech, and Coach Jones coached him there. Me and Coach Jones have known each other since my sophomore year. We’ve got a pretty good relationship. I like the way he coaches. I like the way he teaches.”

Last time Johnson visited Kansas it was for one day and he got the abbreviated version. This time around he will have two days on campus to get a better look.

“Going back my second time I get to see things that I didn't see the first time or things I didn't pick up on the first time,” he said. “This time I get to really enjoy myself a little bit longer than just going there to the campus one day.”

Things won’t slow down for Johnson after the visit. Once he gets back home, he is going to analyze his recruiting and get ready to make a decision.

“I'm going to be committing next week,” he said. “I'm not sure where yet, but I took my official to Memphis last week and I have the official to KU this week. I have a lot of praying to do next week, and then I'm going to make my commitment.”

Johnson will have a good group with on the visit. He said his mother, younger brother, sister, and cousin will all be on campus with him.