JayhawkSlant - Mandela Tobin wants to see change to NCAA rule

Mandela Tobin wants to see change to NCAA rule
Earlier this month Mandela Tobin narrowed his list down to five schools. When he did that, he said he wanted to take visits to several of the schools on his list before he made a decision.
Then, all of that changed.
Last week the NCAA announced they will not allow recruiting visits to start up until the beginning of 2021. That means any recruit who wants to sign in December won’t be able to take an official visit in the early period.
“Recruiting is going great and I'm enjoying the process,” Tobin said. “Now, the only bummer is that NCAA just recently extended the dead period.”
Tobin and his close friend Sebastian McQuigg decided to do something about it.
“We created a petition and we're really praying it can get a lot of signatures,” Tobin said. “Hopefully we can hit the next coming goal of 500, that would be nice. Then from there, if we can hit 1,000 signatures that will really start to bring the pace going.”
The ruling will keep players like Tobin and many others from taking visits and could force them to sign with schools without ever meeting the coaches recruiting them.
“I don't think it's fair to have future college athletes sit at home, but have players and fans be in the stands at a school playing college football,” he said. “As much as we love college football and everything, we just don't think it's fair to have that.”
Since Tobin trimmed his list to five schools it has allowed him to focus on a smaller group.
“Definitely with this top five, it has slowed down to a pace more,” Tobin said. “I guess you can say it flows with my lifestyle a little bit more.”
Tobin’s top five includes Kansas, Kansas State, Fresno State, Nebraska, and Nevada. He stays in contact with Chidera Uzo-Diribe from Kansas quite often.
“He's definitely a coach that can bring himself up to a new standard,” Tobin said. “It could be possible with me being an addition to it. Of course, that will be down to the decision I make later down the road. But the connection with him is phenomenal though. He's a cool guy, just like the rest of the Kansas coaching staff. They're all awesome.”