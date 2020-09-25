JayhawkSlant - Mandela Tobin wants to see change to NCAA rule

Earlier this month Mandela Tobin narrowed his list down to five schools. When he did that, he said he wanted to take visits to several of the schools on his list before he made a decision.

Then, all of that changed.

Last week the NCAA announced they will not allow recruiting visits to start up until the beginning of 2021. That means any recruit who wants to sign in December won’t be able to take an official visit in the early period.

“Recruiting is going great and I'm enjoying the process,” Tobin said. “Now, the only bummer is that NCAA just recently extended the dead period.”

Tobin and his close friend Sebastian McQuigg decided to do something about it.

“We created a petition and we're really praying it can get a lot of signatures,” Tobin said. “Hopefully we can hit the next coming goal of 500, that would be nice. Then from there, if we can hit 1,000 signatures that will really start to bring the pace going.”