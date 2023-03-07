Just moments ago, Marcus Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif., verbally committed to Kansas.

The start of the New Year couldn’t have gone any better for Marcus Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. The three-star prospect took official visits to Syracuse (1/30/23), Kansas (2/24/23), and UCLA (3/3/23), while also receiving scholarship offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Washington, Washington State, and others.

After narrowing his list of schools to three, Kansas, UCLA, and Syracuse, Adams, Jr., on Tuesday night, verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

Following his official visit to Kansas, Adams, Jr., who should make some type of jump when the updated rankings are released, told JayhawkSlant.com that his visit went great and Allen Fieldhouse was a difference maker.

Adams, Jr., also made it clear that Coach Bill Self knows his stuff and is a great person. At the time, Adams, Jr., told JayhawkSlant.com that he eventually planned to narrow his list of schools down to three and would take some visits.

After cutting his list of schools down to Kansas, UCLA, and Syracuse, Adams, Jr., took an official visit to UCLA this past weekend. Having just recently completed his third official visit, the talented small forward from Harbor City, Calif., just committed to Kansas.

Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Travis Graf had this to say about Marcus Adams, Jr., following his commitment to Kansas.

“Adams is a 6-foot-8 wing that can do a little bit of everything on the court,” said Travis Graf. “He scores in a variety of ways, finishing at the rim with authority and touch while also shooting from the mid-range and outside with confidence. Adams has a high ceiling and has really come into his own over the last 10 to 12 months.

“His defensive instincts, his length, and his motor provide upside on the defensive end,” he added. “He has all of the tools to develop into a very solid two-way prospect and this spring could catapult him up the rankings even more.

This past season, Adams, Jr., averaged 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. He exploded for a career-high 55 points in one game and, in that game, drilled 11 shots from behind the arc.

Back on February 7, Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Director, had this to say about Adams, Jr.

“California-based forward Marcus Adams, Jr., is in the midst of a senior season that has raised his stock exponentially,” he said. “Currently unranked in the Rivals150, the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School is having the kind of season that makes him a sure thing to crack the list when the list updates early next month.”