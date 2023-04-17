LAWRENCE, Kan. – Marcus Adams Jr. has signed to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Monday. Originally a class of 2024 recruit, Adams (6-foot-8, 205 pounds) reclassified for the 2023 class and will be a freshman at KU for the 2023-24 season.

“We started recruiting Marcus very late in the process,” Self said. “Coach (Kurtis) Townsend was the point recruiter with Marcus. When we had Marcus and his family in on an official visit, we just really connected. He certainly fills a need. He’s a tall wing. He’s 6-foot-8 and can shoot the basketball. He had two games this year, one in which he made 11 threes and the other which he made 13 threes. He’s good with the ball in his hands and can make plays for others as well. We think he is very underrated and a youngster that can find immediate minutes with the departure of our tall wings from last year.”

From Torrance, California, Adams played prep basketball at Nathaniel Narbonne High School where he averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2022-23 for coach Kumase Demesma. He had three 40-point performances, including a 50-point, 21-rebound game. Adams was the recipient of the 2023 John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year Award for the L.A. City Section Open Division.

A four-star recruit at the wing position, Adams is ranked No. 36 by 247Sports.com.

Adams is the fourth signee for Kansas for the 2023-24 season. The other three signed with KU in November and include 2023 McDonald’s All-American Elmarko Jackson (G, 6-3, 185, Marlton, New Jersey, South Kent School [Conn.]), Chris Johnson (G, 6-4, 180, Fort Bend, Texas, Montverde Academy [Fla.]) and Jamari McDowell (G, 6-4, 180, Manvel, Texas, Manvel High School).