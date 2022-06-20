Marcus Calvin breaks down Kansas visit, future plans

Calvin also had positive things to say about the players, especially his host Tommy Dunn. It was a smart move to have Dunn host Calvin because the two are similar people and play the same position.

“Coach P is a great dude, you know what I'm saying,” Dunn said. “I love how they do things. I love how they had me hosted this weekend. All the coaching staff did great. They were all transparent. We're all clear about everything. That was what stood out for me the most.”

Panagos went to Gibbs High School for the spring evaluation period and has talked with Calvin regularly. But this was the first time the two met face-to-face to go over his recruiting and talk about the KU football program.

Marcus Calvin has known Jim Panagos for a long time. Panagos, the defensive tackles coach for Kansas, was one of the first coaches to recruit Calvin and gave him his first Power Five offer.

“Tommy Dunn is like an older version of me,” Calvin said. “He’s a fun guy. He’s super cool, locked in, and I think he's a top draft pick when his time comes. He almost prioritizes the same thing I do, family, football, God, and most importantly have getting a degree.”

Dunn introduced him to several players.

“What stood out to me most is the team,” he said. “The team bonding is crazy. You can really see it all. You can see something more than football, just hanging around the team.”

Going into the visit Calvin said learning more about the academic side was important to him. He wants to major in Electrical Engineering and spent time around the academic advisers. Some of the individuals in that role were former athletes.

“I had good opportunities to meet with the people for academics,” he said. “I liked how a lot of people in the academic part of the program used to be student athletes. They understand what some players go through. They understand why players are down and can be stressing. I like that part.”

Calvin was upfront saying he liked everything about the visit to Kansas. He wants to make sure he is making the right decision and plans to take another visit so he can have something as a comparison.

“I just feel like I need something to compare it and make sure I compare campuses in some way,” he said. “I want to make sure that when I make the decision that I am doing it right. So, I’m just thinking right now and talking with my family. I’m not rushing into something and making sure that the choice is 100% right.”

Calvin said he wants to take another visit and Vanderbilt and Marshall are two schools under consideration for the next one.