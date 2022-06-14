Marcus Calvin realized in high school he had a future in football

Marcus Calvin is ready to take his official visit this weekend to Kansas for football. But for most of his life he thought his college visits would be for basketball.

Calvin, a defensive tackle from Gibbs High, was not always a 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman.

“I grew up in a family full of basketball players,” Calvin said. “I had two uncles play division one. So did my grandad. One of my uncles played at University of Detroit. One of my other uncles got offers from Clemson, Arkansas, and North Carolina. My whole life, the first sport I ever played was basketball. I wasn’t always this big.”

At the age of five he would watch countless hours of basketball practice. He said his dreams were to be on the basketball floor for his college career.

“When I was four or five years old, I would work with resistance bands, running suicides, dribbling drills, shooting on the shooting gun,” he recalled. “I was so in love with the sport and from that everyday life of mine. Then I found a way to put the ball in the basket. Shooting is basically just consistency. I shot every day for hours. The more you put the ball in the basket, the better you get.”

As he moved into his grade school years, he played among the nation’s best on the AAU circuit. His team was loaded with talent, and they won several tournaments.

“When I got to nine or ten years old, I became elite at my age level,” Calvin said. “We won state four times. And we won nationals twice. I played a lot of great competition.”

Going into high school Calvin said his job was to shoot. That is what he worked on all those years growing up.

“My freshman year, my only responsibility was to make a jump shot,” he said. “My job was to make three balls. And I shot like 44% my freshman year from three. I hit like 65-70 treys. And my phone blew up and I was getting all these calls from coaches.”

At the time he was weighing in at 240 pounds. College coaches were telling him to trim down just a little and he would be on their radar. He said a coach from Stanford told him if he can get in the 205-pound range they would offer a scholarship.